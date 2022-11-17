Russia, US Agreed in Ankara to Refrain From Use of Nuclear Weapons - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that after the contacts of the Russian and US delegations in Ankara he received information from the head of his intelligence that the parties agreed to refrain from using nuclear weapons.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin met with CIA director William Burns in Ankara on Monday.

Media reported that the talks were dedicated to the discussion of the detained US citizens and nuclear risks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the talks, but did not comment on their content.

"Let me tell you the following the information I received from my intelligence chief about whether Russia and the United States will use nuclear weapons here is that at the moment both sides will not make any attempts to use nuclear weapons," Erdogan told reporters.