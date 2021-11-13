Russia, US Agreed to Continue Cooperation on Climate - Envoy

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Russia and the United States agreed to continue cooperation after the 26th UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), including on methane and satellite monitoring of greenhouse gases, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the Russian president's special envoy for climate, told reporters.

According to Edelgeriyev, he had a regular meeting with his US counterpart, John Kerry, on the sidelines of the forum in Glasgow.

"There was a meeting, we agreed to continue cooperation after Glasgow, including on methane and satellite monitoring of greenhouse gases," Edelgeriyev said.

Earlier, the two envoys had already met on the sidelines of COP26 on November 5 and outlined further steps for cooperation on climate, discussing the reduction of methane emissions, bilateral cooperation on climate and expectations from COP26.

Within the framework of COP26, the US, the EU, Canada and 105 other countries signed a global initiative to reduce methane emissions, but Russia and China restrained from signing this agreement. Edelgeriev later told Sputnik that Russia could not join this agreement without conducting its own internal calculations.