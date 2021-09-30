Russia, US Agreed to Create 2 Working Groups on Strategic Stability - Ryabkov

Russia and the United States have agreed to create two working groups on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russia and the United States have agreed to create two working groups on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We have agreed to create two working groups that will deal with specialized topics. At first, we must continue the exchange of signals, which constitute the content of the work being carried out at this stage.

This can be done in working order," Ryabkov told reporters following the second round of strategic stability consultations in Geneva.

One of the bilateral working groups will deal with the principles and tasks of future arms control, while the second one with strategic weapons potential, the diplomat added.

The decision to hold a new round of Russian-US strategic stability talks will be made after the two groups start working, Ryabkov said.