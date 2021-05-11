UrduPoint.com
Russia-US Arctic Dialogue May Be Model For Relations In Other Areas - Russian Official

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:41 PM

The development of the Arctic region remains one of the few topics on which Moscow and Washington manage to maintain dialogue at a satisfactory level, and a substantive discussion of Arctic issues could become a model for Russian-US relations in other areas, Russian Security Council First Deputy Secretary Yury Averyanov said in an interview with Sputnik

"The Arctic remains one of the few topics on which Russia and the United States manage to maintain dialogue at a satisfactory level," Averyanov said.

According to the official, this is primarily due to the fact that practical issues are on the agenda, such as coordination of the work of coast guard services, regulation of fishing, and safety of navigation.

"By the way, this is a good model for other spheres of the Russian-US relations: we can start with specific practical issues, and only then move on to more general topics," Averyanov added.

Russia discusses the Arctic region with Washington through the security council, the first deputy secretary specified.

"Relevant issues were on the agenda of the talks of [Russian] Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and almost all the US officials who held the post of the US presidential adviser for national security in recent years. We hope this experience will continue with [US National Security Advisor] Jacob Sullivan. We will be glad to see him at international meetings of high representatives in charge of security issues," Averyanov added.

