Russia, US Are Not In Talks On Potential Whelan Exchange - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russia, US Are Not in Talks on Potential Whelan Exchange - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Moscow and Washington are not engaged in negotiations on potential exchange of US ex-marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentences for espionage in Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Whelan's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told Sputnik that his client could be exchanged for a Russian IT specialist, currently jailed in the United Stated.

"I cannot guess what such claims are based on. As a foreign ministry representative, I can reaffirm with all responsibility something we have repeatedly publicly mentioned and something we have repeatedly explained to US officials during our contacts: exchanging Paul Whelan for any Russian citizens held in the US is out of question," Ryabkov said.

Russia remains ready to exchange prisoners with the US under the 1983 Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, but Whelan has never been on the list of individuals for the potential exchange, the diplomat continued.

