Russia, US Back Idea to Create Violence Monitoring Mechanism in Afghanistan - Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia and the United States have supported Kabul's idea to create a mechanism to monitor compliance of the Afghan government and the Taliban with "reduction in violence" commitments to ensure mutual accountability through the peace process, the Afghan Foreign Ministry has said after the trilateral talks.

On Monday, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar convened an online trilateral meeting with Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad.

"Recognizing the importance of ensuring a positive atmosphere for the impending negotiations, the parties call for a significant reduction in violence as a confidence building measure. The Afghan Government's proposal concerning the establishment of a monitoring mechanism for compliance with Reduction in Violence (RiV) measures and to ensure mutual accountability overall through the peace process is a positive contribution," the Afghan ministry said in a press release late on Monday.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha. Under the accord, the US conditionally pledges to gradually pull its forces out of Afghanistan within 14 months. The Taliban, in return, vows that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorist groups.

The deal calls for a further decrease in violence and stipulates the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as prisoner exchanges. The talks failed to begin as scheduled amid differences over prisoner release, with the Taliban demanding that Kabul release all 5,000 prisoners at once.

Last week, Khalilzad said that intra-Afghan talks are closer than ever, praising Kabul for freeing over 3,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban for releasing more than 500 government prisoners.