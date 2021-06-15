UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Can Cooperate In Space Despite Differences - NASA Chief

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia, US Can Cooperate in Space Despite Differences - NASA Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Russia and the United States can still cooperate in space in spite of their divergent positions, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday.

"Even countries that we have differences with, in space we can cooperate, that fact is not lost on the leaders of Russia and the United States that will meet tomorrow at the summit," Nelson said at the Global Space Exploration Conference in Russia's St. Petersburg, speaking by video link.

Both nations have been "living and working together" in space since 1975, Nelson said, recalling a rendezvous of the Soviet and the American spacecraft ” Soyuz and Apollo, respectively ” that ended the space race.

"That was an example of cooperation and it continues to this day, in space, especially on the International Space Station [ISS]," Nelson noted.

Russia has recently announced that it may withdraw from the ISS by 2025 and create its own space outpost. According to Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin, Russia could hand over responsibility for the Russian segment of the international space station to the US. He later said, however, that Russia may revise its decision to withdraw from the ISS and build its own orbital station if Washington agrees to lift sanctions.

Nelson, for his part, has repeatedly stressed that NASA was committed to partnership with Roscosmos on the ISS.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Nelson St. Petersburg United States May From Race

Recent Stories

Christiano Ronaldo doesnâ€™t seem fan of Coca Cola

3 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta G ..

3 minutes ago

FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in Sugar scandal

21 minutes ago

116,377 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

23 minutes ago

National campaign for safety of life and property ..

38 minutes ago

Contract for Tourist's ISS Flight on Russia's Soyu ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.