Russia, US Can Reach Record Trade Turnover by End of 2021 - Overchuk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Russia and the United States can reach a record high in trade turnover by the end of 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"We can reach the record turnover in trade by the end of this year, and that is very positive," Overchuk said on Friday.

In January-June 2021,trade turnover between the US and Russia was about $19.8 billion, he added.