UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Can Reach Record Trade Turnover By End Of 2021 - Overchuk

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 02:20 AM

Russia, US Can Reach Record Trade Turnover by End of 2021 - Overchuk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Russia and the United States can reach a record high in trade turnover by the end of 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"We can reach the record turnover in trade by the end of this year, and that is very positive," Overchuk said on Friday.

In January-June 2021,trade turnover between the US and Russia was about $19.8 billion, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia United States Billion

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Exp ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Expo 2020 in support of People of ..

2 hours ago
 US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With W ..

US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With WHO-, FDA-Approved Shots - Stat ..

1 hour ago
 Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

2 hours ago
 One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - ..

One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - City Police

2 hours ago
 Six Children, One Adult Injured in Bus Accident in ..

Six Children, One Adult Injured in Bus Accident in Belgium - Reports

2 hours ago
 Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid r ..

Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid rules

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.