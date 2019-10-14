UrduPoint.com
Russia-US-China Consultations On Afghanistan May Be Held By October End - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:30 PM

Russia-US-China Consultations on Afghanistan May Be Held by October End - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russia, the United States and China may hold their trilateral consultations on Afghanistan by the end of October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Monday.

"Yes, we are planning these consultations. I believe they will be held by the end of the month," Morgulov told reporters, specifying that the exact date remained uncertain.

