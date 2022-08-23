UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Commit To Negotiation In Good Faith Of Successor To New START - NPT Final Draft

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Russia, US Commit to Negotiation in Good Faith of Successor to New START - NPT Final Draft

Russia and the United States commit to negotiating in good faith a successor framework to replace the New START treaty by 2026, according to the first final draft document of the Review Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Russia and the United States commit to negotiating in good faith a successor framework to replace the New START treaty by 2026, according to the first final draft document of the Review Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"The Russian Federation and the United States commit to the negotiation in good faith of a successor framework to replace the 'New START' Treaty before its expiration in 2026 in order to achieve deeper, verifiable and irreversible reductions in their nuclear arsenals," the document said.

This document is the first final draft which was sent to the state parties, but it is highly likely to be amended.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear United States

Recent Stories

15 killed, 70 injured as roof of mosque collapsed ..

15 killed, 70 injured as roof of mosque collapsed near Khairpur

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on Petroleum for taking stringent meas ..

Senate body on Petroleum for taking stringent measures to facilitate common man

4 minutes ago
 German Farmers See Energy Bills Double as Inflatio ..

German Farmers See Energy Bills Double as Inflation Squeeze Tightens

4 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Concerned by Twitter Whistleblower's ..

US Lawmakers Concerned by Twitter Whistleblower's Allegations of Security Flaws ..

4 minutes ago
 Souvenir Design Competition: Prize distributed amo ..

Souvenir Design Competition: Prize distributed among winners

4 minutes ago
 Islamic Relief's CEO distributes food, cheques amo ..

Islamic Relief's CEO distributes food, cheques among flood victims

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.