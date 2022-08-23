Russia, US Commit to Negotiation in Good Faith of Successor to New START - NPT Final Draft

Russia and the United States commit to negotiating in good faith a successor framework to replace the New START treaty by 2026, according to the first final draft document of the Review Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Russia and the United States commit to negotiating in good faith a successor framework to replace the New START treaty by 2026, according to the first final draft document of the Review Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"The Russian Federation and the United States commit to the negotiation in good faith of a successor framework to replace the 'New START' Treaty before its expiration in 2026 in order to achieve deeper, verifiable and irreversible reductions in their nuclear arsenals," the document said.

This document is the first final draft which was sent to the state parties, but it is highly likely to be amended.