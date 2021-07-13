UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Communicate Over Situation In Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:33 PM

Russia and the United States are in close contact and cooperate over the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russia and the United States are in close contact and cooperate over the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The consequences of this [the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan] are various. We are discussing all this with the Americans, we have established channels of dialogue with them on this topic at different levels. Our special envoys for Afghanistan are in very close contact and interaction, just as the leaders periodically discuss this topic, I mean the foreign minister [of Russia] and the secretary of state [of the US]," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Tuesday.

The deputy foreign minister also said that relocation of US forces from Afghanistan to Central Asian countries is unacceptable for Moscow.

"I would like to highlight the relocation of the American permanent military presence to the countries that border Afghanistan is unacceptable for us. We told the Americans about this directly and frankly," Ryabkov said, adding that the relocation of US forces "would change a lot" in Moscow-Washington relations.

