Russia-US Communication Channels Working - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Communications channels between Russia and the United States, even on the ministerial level, are still working but there has been no progress regarding this issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Channels for dialogue exist, that's a fact," Ryabkov said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One, adding that the is communication on the level of foreign and defense ministries.

The official recalled that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had held a meeting with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken.

"Unfortunately, progress is even less than we would like, but this is not a reason to give up. Everything we have, we will use in the interests of promoting our arguments, defending our positions on all platforms," Ryabkov added.