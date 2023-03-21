UrduPoint.com

Russia-US Communication Channels Working - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Russia-US Communication Channels Working - Foreign Ministry

Communications channels between Russia and the United States, even on the ministerial level, are still working but there has been no progress regarding this issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Communications channels between Russia and the United States, even on the ministerial level, are still working but there has been no progress regarding this issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Channels for dialogue exist, that's a fact," Ryabkov said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One, adding that the is communication on the level of foreign and defense ministries.

The official recalled that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had held a meeting with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken.

"Unfortunately, progress is even less than we would like, but this is not a reason to give up. Everything we have, we will use in the interests of promoting our arguments, defending our positions on all platforms," Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Russia Progress United States All

Recent Stories

US Lawmaker Says Will Subpoena Blinken if Afghanis ..

US Lawmaker Says Will Subpoena Blinken if Afghanistan Withdrawal Docs Not Produc ..

41 minutes ago
 Putin Says Documents Signed Reflect Highest Ever L ..

Putin Says Documents Signed Reflect Highest Ever Level of China-Russia Relations

41 minutes ago
 Putin, Xi Sign Statement on Deepening Comprehensiv ..

Putin, Xi Sign Statement on Deepening Comprehensive Partnership, Strategic Coope ..

41 minutes ago
 China-Russia Ties Have Great Importance for World ..

China-Russia Ties Have Great Importance for World Order - Xi

41 minutes ago
 France Opens Strategic Fuel Reserves Amid Protests ..

France Opens Strategic Fuel Reserves Amid Protests of Refinery Workers - Reports

41 minutes ago
 Ayaz, Noriko discuss matters of mutual interest

Ayaz, Noriko discuss matters of mutual interest

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.