Russia, US Conduct Joint Maritime Border Patrolling Exercise in Bering Strait

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Russian border forces and the US coast guard have carried out joint patrolling and training in the Pacific Ocean's Bering Strait near the Russian border, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"As part of the 2020 plan of coordinated action between Russia's FSB Border Service in the East Arctic Region and the 17th District of US Coast Guard, the [Russian] border patrol ship Kamchatka and the US coast guard ship Munro have carried out joint patrolling of the Bering Strait in vicinity of the Russian border," the FSB Border Service said.

According to the press release, the patrolling pursued to detect violations of border and environmental law and work out algorithms of bilateral cooperation between the border forces of Russia and the United States. No violations were found during it, FSB said.

The patrol included an exercise to detain poachers and rescue those in distress at sea as well as train the collaboration between Russian forces and a US military helicopter for the purpose of monitoring the situation in the Bering Strait, as stated in the press release.