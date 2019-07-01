Russia, US Conducted Mutual Inspections Under New START Treaty Last Week- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russia and the United States last week carried out mutual inspections in the framework of the New START nuclear arms control treaty, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported.

According to the inforgraphics published in the newspaper, the Russian military last week carried out three inspections abroad. In the United States the inspection was conducted under the New START treaty, in Turkey and Romania they were in the framework of Vienna Document of 2011.

The US military also carried out an inspection in Russia under the New START treaty, while Denmark conducted an inspection under the Vienna Document. Turkey and Norway carried out an inspection under the Treaty on Open Skies.