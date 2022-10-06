Russia, US Conducting Talks on Prisoner Swap Through Agreed Channel - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russia and the United States are conducting talks on a prisoner exchange through agreed channels, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"As for talks on the exchange of prisoners, they are being conducted through special channels agreed upon by the presidents of our two countries in Geneva last year.

We assume that in this area it is necessary to act in a calm, professional manner," he said on Russia's Channel One.