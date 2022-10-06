UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Conducting Talks On Prisoner Swap Through Agreed Channel - Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Russia, US Conducting Talks on Prisoner Swap Through Agreed Channel - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russia and the United States are conducting talks on a prisoner exchange through agreed channels, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"As for talks on the exchange of prisoners, they are being conducted through special channels agreed upon by the presidents of our two countries in Geneva last year.

We assume that in this area it is necessary to act in a calm, professional manner," he said on Russia's Channel One.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Russia Washington Geneva United States

Recent Stories

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Year ..

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..

1 hour ago
 US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

1 hour ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

1 hour ago
 UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Fu ..

UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Off ..

2 hours ago
 Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack ..

Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack

2 hours ago
 EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for ae ..

EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for aerial firing in public meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.