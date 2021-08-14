Russia, US Congratulate India on 75th Independence Day

The congratulatory messages started to pour in from around the world on Saturday on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, with the Russian and the US diplomatic missions being the first ones

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The congratulatory messages started to pour in from around the world on Saturday on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, with the Russian and the US diplomatic missions being the first ones.

"I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate all Indians on the Independence Day! India as one of the leading global powers is rightfully proud of the outstanding economic and political achievements coming along with strengthened commitments to social, scientific and technological progress, which is carefully harmonized with the centuries-old traditions," Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said.

The diplomat noted that since 1947, the year India gained its independence from the United Kingdom, Russia remained committed to the nation's growth and success.

"Today we reached a unique level of our engagements in defense, energy, trade and economy, finance and investments, nuclear power, space, science and technology, connectivity, culture, etc.," Kudashev went on.

US Charge de Affairs Atul Keshap echoed his Russian counterpart's sentiment in a video address posted by the embassy on Twitter.

"From Miami to Mumbai, New York to New Delhi, Atlanta to Ahmadabad, today we join you, in celebrating the dynamism of incredible India and the warm ties between our two great democracies that form the backbone of the US-India friendship, Happy Independence Day, India," Keshap said.

The 1947 independence coincided with the partition of British India into the dominions of India and Pakistan.