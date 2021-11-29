UrduPoint.com

Russia-US Consultations On Visa Issuance To Continue In December- Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian-US consultations on visa issuance will continue in December, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told Sputnik on Monday

"I know that they (the consultations) are not proceeding easily enough, but we manage to achieve (progress) on some issues ... But I know that they will continue in December," Ivanov said.

The US has enough employees in Russia to freely issue visas to Russian athletes, officials and all categories of citizens, the diplomat added.

Not only representatives of ministries and government agencies, including the Russian Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation, but also athletes and all other categories of citizens face the longstanding problem of obtaining a US visa, he noted.

