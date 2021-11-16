Russia-US Consultations On Visa Issues To Be Held On Wednesday In Vienna - Source
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Consultations between Russia and the US on visa issues will be held on Wednesday in Vienna, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Yes, they will be held tomorrow at the level of directors of specialized departments," the source said.