Russia-US Consultations on Visa Issues to Be Held on Wednesday in Vienna - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Consultations between Russia and the US on visa issues will be held on Wednesday in Vienna, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Consultations between Russia and the US on visa issues will be held on Wednesday in Vienna, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, they will be held tomorrow at the level of directors of specialized departments," the source said.