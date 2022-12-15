UrduPoint.com

Russia-US Consultations On Visas, Embassies Will Continue In 2023 - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The US-Russia consultations regarding visa issues and operation of embassies will continue in 2023 as there has been no significant progress made yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As far as I know, the consultations will continue.

There has not been much progress so far, but consultations will be held in the new year at the level of directors of relevant departments on the conditions of stay of diplomatic missions' employees and visa issues," Ivanov said.

Russia and the United States have told each other to reduce their staff at embassies and consulates in a series of tit-for-tat moves that have led several missions to close in the past years. Officials from both countries met in Istanbul last week in a bid to negotiate a solution.

