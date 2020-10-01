Russia-US Contacts on Karabakh Not Substitute to OSCE Minsk Group Work - Foreign Ministry

Russia and the United States are in contact on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, but these consultations do not replace the work of the existing formats for resolving the crisis, including within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

"Contacts are being conducted at different levels. This work is not an alternative to the Minsk Group format, it is not a replacement for the approved platforms for discussing a solution to this problem, but the usefulness of dialogue with the United States in the current situation is obvious. We hope that it will help increase chances of stabilizing the situation and transferring the crisis to the channel of seeking political solutions," Ryabkov said.