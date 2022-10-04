Russia, US Continue Contacts on Prisoner Exchange Issues - Diplomatic Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Moscow and Washington continue contacts on prisoner exchange issues, recent international events have not affected the process, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Work is under way there, it's not through foreign affairs departments, but more through security services," the source said.

"Contacts have not been stopped," he said when asked whether the recent events, including referendums on the entry of Donbas, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions into the Russian Federation and the growth of escalatory rhetoric against Moscow, have affected contacts between Russia and the United States on a possible exchange of prisoners.