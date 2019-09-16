Russia, US Continue Dialogue on Strategic Stability Despite Difficulties - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Moscow and Washington continue dialogue on strategic stability despite all the difficulties, there is no reason to panic, but certain concerns remain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Monday.

Ryabkov noted that certain circles in Washington believe that with the help of various means, both defensive and offensive, the United States can ensure absolute security for itself.

"This illusion can lead to wrong decisions. We are talking about this openly, including analyzing US doctrines in the military field, when we are conducting an appropriate dialogue with American colleagues. There are formats, they are being worked out, and there is a professional discussion behind closed doors," Ryabkov said in an interview with NTV television.

"There is no reason to panic, but certain concerns remain," Ryabkov added.