UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Continue Dialogue On Strategic Stability Despite Difficulties - Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:20 PM

Russia, US Continue Dialogue on Strategic Stability Despite Difficulties - Ryabkov

Moscow and Washington continue dialogue on strategic stability despite all the difficulties, there is no reason to panic, but certain concerns remain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Moscow and Washington continue dialogue on strategic stability despite all the difficulties, there is no reason to panic, but certain concerns remain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Monday.

Ryabkov noted that certain circles in Washington believe that with the help of various means, both defensive and offensive, the United States can ensure absolute security for itself.

"This illusion can lead to wrong decisions. We are talking about this openly, including analyzing US doctrines in the military field, when we are conducting an appropriate dialogue with American colleagues. There are formats, they are being worked out, and there is a professional discussion behind closed doors," Ryabkov said in an interview with NTV television.

"There is no reason to panic, but certain concerns remain," Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Lead United States TV All

Recent Stories

Indian Supreme Court orders Modi's govt. to restor ..

1 minute ago

NETSOL to assist TEVTA in providing training facil ..

1 minute ago

NAB arrests owners of Toyota Gujranwala Motors sho ..

1 minute ago

Injured Elijah Manangoi pulls out of Doha Worlds

1 minute ago

One million saplings to be planted at WAPDA's land ..

4 minutes ago

RTA inspects manufacturing of train equipment for ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.