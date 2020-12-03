Russia, US Continue Talks on Extending New START During Post-Election Period - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia is continuing talking with US negotiators to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) despite the fact the United States is in a post-election period, and still sees an opportunity to reach an agreement before the treaty expires, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said.

"We have time. We can get it very quickly," Antonov said during an online event at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday.

"We are still in a dialogue. We hope we will continue it for a foreseeable future."

Antonov noted that he is in "a close contact" with Marshall Billingslea, the US Special Envoy for Arms Control and a top negotiator on the New START.

The New START is the last major arms control treaty between the United States and Russia that caps their nuclear warheads and delivery systems stockpiles. Unless an agreements reached to extend the treaty, it is set to expire on February 5.