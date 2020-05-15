Russia, US Continue Warning Each Other About Terror Attacks Under Preparation - Official

Moscow and Washington continue exchanging information on terror attacks that are under preparation, as law enforcement agencies and special services maintain dialogue on the matter, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has said in an interview with Sputnik, praising the successful cooperation that does not stop even amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Moscow and Washington continue exchanging information on terror attacks that are under preparation, as law enforcement agencies and special services maintain dialogue on the matter, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has said in an interview with Sputnik, praising the successful cooperation that does not stop even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We continue exchanging information on terror attacks under preparation, through law enforcement agencies and special services," Syromolotov said, when asked whether the Russian-US counterterror consultations have been suspended due to the pandemic.

The official pointed to examples of "constructive and fruitful" cooperation on the matter.

"It is enough to mention the partnership between Moscow and Washington on preparations for and holding of the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, and the fact that US special services timely provided us with information on terror attacks that were prepared in St.

Petersburg in 2017 and last December, which helped us prevent dreadful tragedies," Syromolotov recalled.

He compared the Russian-US counterterror cooperation to a "two-way street."

"I can cite an example, which has become widely known. We, in turn, have timely warned our US colleagues of the threat coming from Tsarnaev brothers, who staged a terror attack at the Boston Marathon in April 2013," Syromolotov added.

The United Nations Security Council's Counterterrorism committee, and committees on sanctions on the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda (terror organizations, both banned in Russia), and the Taliban movement are important platforms of the Russian-US cooperation, Syromolotov noted.