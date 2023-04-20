Russia, US Currently Have No Concrete Relations - Lavrov

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Russia and the United States now have practically no relations, except for necessary contacts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russia and the United States now have practically no relations, except for necessary contacts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"If you are asking about Russian-US relations, we do not have any concrete relations right now.

We only discuss the problems that arise in the work of our embassies out of necessity. And also due to the fact that the US is trying to abuse their position, in particular, as the host country of the UN," Lavrov told a briefing following his visit to Cuba.

