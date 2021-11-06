UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Decide On Further Steps On Climate Cooperation - Presidential Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:28 PM

Russia, US Decide on Further Steps on Climate Cooperation - Presidential Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Russia and the United States have worked out their next steps in terms of the climate cooperation, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Ruslan Edelgeriev said after a meeting with his US counterpart, John Kerry.

"(There was) an atmosphere of productivity, further steps on developing Russian-US climate cooperation, based on the Joint Statement on the Climate Challenge, were set out. But we need further consultations with interested government bodies in Russia and the United States," Edelgeriev said, as quoted by his press service.

