Russia, US Delegations Held Talks in Geneva, Discussed New START - Deputy Foreign Minister

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday that he had held a meeting with the US delegation in Geneva, and discussed the situation around the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

"A business, professional conversation took place with the US delegation. Naturally, it was focused around the new START," Ryabkov told a briefing in Geneva.

The diplomat added that no meetings with the UK or France are scheduled.