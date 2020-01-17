Russia-US Dialogue Continues Though No Impressive Results Reached in Vienna - Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

The last meeting on strategic stability between US and Russian diplomats in Vienna did not allow the parties to achieve impressive results, but the dialogue continues, Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

"Just the other day, a regular meeting of deputy foreign policy chiefs of Russia and the United States on strategic stability was held. The entire range of issues on the agenda was discussed. The topic of predictability was raised. I can't say that some impressive results were achieved but the dialogue continues," Lavrov said at a press conference dedicated to the Russian diplomatic activity in 2019.