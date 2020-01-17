UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-US Dialogue Continues Though No Impressive Results Reached In Vienna - Russian Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:24 PM

Russia-US Dialogue Continues Though No Impressive Results Reached in Vienna - Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

The last meeting on strategic stability between US and Russian diplomats in Vienna did not allow the parties to achieve impressive results, but the dialogue continues, Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The last meeting on strategic stability between US and Russian diplomats in Vienna did not allow the parties to achieve impressive results, but the dialogue continues, Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"Just the other day, a regular meeting of deputy foreign policy chiefs of Russia and the United States on strategic stability was held. The entire range of issues on the agenda was discussed. The topic of predictability was raised. I can't say that some impressive results were achieved but the dialogue continues," Lavrov said at a press conference dedicated to the Russian diplomatic activity in 2019.

Related Topics

Russia Vienna United States 2019

Recent Stories

UNSC sessions on Kashmir great diplomatic achievem ..

5 minutes ago

Russia to Focus on Preventing Weaponization of Cyb ..

59 seconds ago

Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplice ..

1 minute ago

Puppet show to be held at PNCA tomorrow

1 minute ago

Bismah Maroof leads PCB Challengers to T20 title w ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General receives Special Envoy for M ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.