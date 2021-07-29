UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia-US Dialogue on Afghanistan Showing Positive Dynamic - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russia-US cooperation on Afghanistan resolution is getting closer, based on a common need to fight terrorism, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Thursday.

"[The Russian-American dialogue on Afghanistan] shows a positive dynamic in general, we are in constant phone contact with my counterpart, Zalmay Khalilzad, who is now in Washington," the senior diplomat stated.

Moscow and Washington have common goals regarding Afghanistan, since neither of the parties wants Afghanistan again to become a haven for international terrorism, which affects both the Afghans and the whole world, Kabulov added.

Russia and the United States participate in the so-called extended Troika format along with China and Pakistan. The group acts as a mediator in the Afghan conflict.

Violence has surged in Afghanistan in recent weeks, as the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) have intensified their offensive since foreign forces began to withdraw from the country.

