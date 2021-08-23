Russia-US Dialogue on Strategic Stability 'Encouraging,' But Differences Remain - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russian-US dialogue on strategic stability, launched after the Geneva summit, is encouraging, but the path to de-escalating tensions with Washington will be challenging, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"One of the encouraging moments has been the first kickoff meeting held in Geneva on July 28 within the framework of Russia-US dialogue on strategic stability, which was decided upon by the heads of state. We should soon begin joint work on cybersecurity, aimed at establishing systemic cooperation in combating common challenges," Lavrov told Hungary's Magyar Nemzet newspaper in an interview.

Moscow at the same time has a realistic approach and understands that the path toward the de-escalation of tensions is complex, since, unlike in the Cold War era, the world has become multipolar and there are more actors involved now, the minister noted.

Despite all the differences, Russia and the US are now "far from the lowest point of confrontation, as was during the Caribbean crisis of 1962, when the sides were literally on the brink of a nuclear war." Such comparisons, according to Lavrov, are irrelevant.

The minister further pledged that Russia, as a permanent UN Security Council member, will continue to make significant contribution to maintaining global stability by pursuing "responsible, pragmatic and predictable foreign policy" aimed at ensuring the peaceful development of all states.

At their first summit in June, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden signed a joint statement on strategic stability, stating that both sides will engage in "an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future that will be deliberate and robust."