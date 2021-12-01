Russia-US Dialogue on Strategic Stability to Continue Soon - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 03:21 PM

Dialogue between Russia and the United States on strategic stability will continue soon, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Dialogue between Russia and the United States on strategic stability will continue soon, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"Dialogue on Stability ...is launched and will continue, I hope, in a fairly near future," Ryabkov told reporters.

