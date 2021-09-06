UrduPoint.com

Russia-US Dialogue On Work Of Embassies Sees No Progress - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia-US Dialogue on Work of Embassies Sees No Progress - Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Russia-US dialogue on resuming the normal process of work of diplomatic missions sees no progress, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, adding that Washington makes attempts to pressure Moscow in order to bargain one-sided advantages for itself.

"We have a bilateral dialogue with regard to diplomatic personnel, but it is not moving anywhere. There is no progress whatsoever," Lavrov told reporters.

The minister recalled that Moscow has asked Washington to bring the composition of the embassy in line with the number of Russian diplomats in the US and in line with new requirements not to employ third-country nationals, in particular, "Russian personnel who perform essentially diplomatic functions.

"

"We have now declared parity. They said that they did not have enough people, so they were forced to close the consulate general and were forced to practically freeze all work on issuing visas. These are again attempts at indecent pressure and attempts to bargain some unilateral advantages for themselves," Lavrov added.

