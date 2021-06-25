Russia, US Did Not Exchange List of Detainees, No Progress on Issue - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Moscow and Washington did not exchange lists of detained US and Russian citizens and there is no progress on the issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"There has been no exchange of lists recently," Ryabkov told reporters.

The diplomat recalled that the issue was discussed during the high-level Russia-US summit in Geneva but there has been "no progress" so far.