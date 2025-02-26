Open Menu

Russia, US Diplomats To Meet In Istanbul On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:29 PM

Russian and US diplomats will meet in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss resolving issues related to their embassies, Russia's foreign minister said, amid easing relations between the two countries

President Donald Trump has upended US foreign policy since coming to office last month, reaching out to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and initiating high-level talks with Moscow for the first time in over three years.

The latest meeting will focus on resolving diplomatic issues after each country expelled the other's embassy staff during former US president Joe Biden's administration.

"Such a meeting will take place tomorrow in Istanbul. I think that its results will show how quickly and effectively we can move forward," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday on a visit to Qatar.

A Turkish foreign ministry source confirmed that "A technical-level meeting will be held between Russian and American delegations in Istanbul tomorrow."

"Turkey is ready to provide all kinds of support to peace efforts, including hosting talks," the source added.

Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on February 18 in the Saudi capital Riyadh, where they agreed to kickstart talks on the Ukraine war, without involving Kyiv.

Both sides have since moved closer while sidelining Ukraine.

Last Wednesday, Trump branded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator" and called for him to "move fast" to end the war.

The United States sided with Russia twice Monday in votes at the United Nations, seeking to avoid condemnation of Moscow's invasion of its neighbour three years ago.

NATO member Turkey has sought to play a role in negotiations to end hostilities in Ukraine, twice hosting direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in March 2022.

Lavrov met in Doha with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the emir's office said in a statement.

