Russia, US Diplomats To Meet In Istanbul On Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:29 PM
Russian and US diplomats will meet in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss resolving issues related to their embassies, Russia's foreign minister said, amid easing relations between the two countries
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Russian and US diplomats will meet in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss resolving issues related to their embassies, Russia's foreign minister said, amid easing relations between the two countries.
President Donald Trump has upended US foreign policy since coming to office last month, reaching out to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and initiating high-level talks with Moscow for the first time in over three years.
The latest meeting will focus on resolving diplomatic issues after each country expelled the other's embassy staff during former US president Joe Biden's administration.
"Such a meeting will take place tomorrow in Istanbul. I think that its results will show how quickly and effectively we can move forward," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday on a visit to Qatar.
A Turkish foreign ministry source confirmed that "A technical-level meeting will be held between Russian and American delegations in Istanbul tomorrow."
"Turkey is ready to provide all kinds of support to peace efforts, including hosting talks," the source added.
Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on February 18 in the Saudi capital Riyadh, where they agreed to kickstart talks on the Ukraine war, without involving Kyiv.
Both sides have since moved closer while sidelining Ukraine.
Last Wednesday, Trump branded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator" and called for him to "move fast" to end the war.
The United States sided with Russia twice Monday in votes at the United Nations, seeking to avoid condemnation of Moscow's invasion of its neighbour three years ago.
NATO member Turkey has sought to play a role in negotiations to end hostilities in Ukraine, twice hosting direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in March 2022.
Lavrov met in Doha with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the emir's office said in a statement.
Recent Stories
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28
Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos ..
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations
Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects
Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy
Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan
Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari
Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this year: Korean Envoy
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan pledge to deepen strategic partnership7 minutes ago
-
West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief1 hour ago
-
New Syria leader holds talks with Jordan king31 minutes ago
-
Hamas official says no public ceremony for handover of bodies31 minutes ago
-
Saudi Presidency of Religious Affairs launches Ramadan Quran course, global Quranic project at Haram ..31 minutes ago
-
Russia, US diplomats to meet in Istanbul on Thursday1 minute ago
-
2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Turing59 minutes ago
-
Shares in Hong Kong rally more than 3% as tech firms surge4 hours ago
-
EU seeks to balance business needs, climate goals4 hours ago
-
China, Vietnam launch another overland passenger border-crossing channel5 hours ago
-
China's tax policies invigorate private economy5 hours ago