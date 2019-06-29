Russia-US Disarmament Talks Require Complex Approach - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Talks on disarmament between Russia and the United States require an integrated approach, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday after the meeting between the two countries' leaders.

"These are talks that take you not a month, a week, or even a year.

They are much more complex and require an integrated approach. The desire to do it was expressed today. Again, we will see the consequences jointly with you," Peskov said on the Rossiya 24 television.