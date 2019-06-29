UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-US Disarmament Talks Require Complex Approach - Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:02 AM

Russia-US Disarmament Talks Require Complex Approach - Peskov

Talks on disarmament between Russia and the United States require an integrated approach, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday after the meeting between the two countries' leaders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Talks on disarmament between Russia and the United States require an integrated approach, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday after the meeting between the two countries' leaders.

"These are talks that take you not a month, a week, or even a year.

They are much more complex and require an integrated approach. The desire to do it was expressed today. Again, we will see the consequences jointly with you," Peskov said on the Rossiya 24 television.

Related Topics

Russia United States TV

Recent Stories

Trump, Merkel Discuss Support for Economic Reform ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Finance Minister Siluanov, Treasury Secret ..

4 minutes ago

Army-2019 Airshow Held at Russian Airbase in Armen ..

4 minutes ago

At Least 4 People Injured in Explosions in Afghan ..

4 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 AG Says Withdrew Application for Mai ..

8 minutes ago

PACE Delegation to Visit Ukraine on July 2-3 Ahead ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.