Russia, US Discuss Interaction of Ships, Aircraft Crews - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia and the United States discussed the interaction of the crews of ships and aircraft, the implementation of the rules of the 1972 Agreement on the Prevention of Incidents on and over the High Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

On Tuesday, the ministry held scheduled Russian-US consultations on the implementation of the 1972 Agreement between the Soviet and the US governments on the prevention of incidents on and over the high seas.

"The parties discussed the interaction of crews of ships and aircraft, the implementation of the rules stipulated by the agreement," the statement says.

The next round of consultations with the United States on the implementation of the agreement is scheduled for 2022, it added.