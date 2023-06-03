UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Discuss Prisoner Swaps, Visas 'From Time To Time' - Kremlin Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Russia and the United States maintain some lines of communication, discussing matters pertaining to visas and prisoner swaps "from time to time," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Saturday.

"Some contacts exist... from time to time. Along the diplomatic channel, these are contacts between the Foreign Ministry and the embassy and, respectively, between the State Department and our embassy in Washington. Including (communication) about visas," Ushakov told Russian reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Moscow and Washington also occasionally discuss the issue of swaps using "special channels," the aide said.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and the US took a turn for the worse after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Nevertheless, on December 8, 2022, the US and Russia exchanged Russian businessman Viktor Bout and American basketball star Brittney Griner in a one-for-one prisoner swap.

