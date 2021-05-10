UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Discuss Progress In Iranian Nuclear Deal Talks - Russian Envoy

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:31 PM

The Russian and US delegations exchanged opinions on the progress made in the negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Russian and US delegations exchanged opinions on the progress made in the negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Monday .

"The Russian and the US delegations at the Vienna talks on #JCPOA met again to exchange views on the progress made, as well as the way ahead. As always the discussion was businesslike and useful," he tweeted.

Ulyanov noted that he met with political directors of France, Germany and the United Kingdom in charge of their countries' delegations and "had a constructive exchange of views on the current state of affairs and issues that need to be resolved in order to achieve our common goal.

"

The Austrian capital has been hosting the in-person meetings of JCPOA parties. So far, three working groups were created, with two of them working on lifting US sanctions and the nuclear issues, while the third is looking into the sequence of steps necessary to restore the nuclear deal.

Following the latest round of talks in Vienna, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the parties agreed to begin holding expert and technical consultations, as well as drafting an agreement.

