Russia, US Discuss Resumption of Inspections Under New START - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Moscow and Washington are discussing the resumption of inspections within the framework of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russia expects that the United States will soon specify its approach, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

Earlier in an interview with Sputnik, Ryabkov noted that so far the resumption of inspections under the extended agreement was being hampered by the pandemic.

"We are considering this topic in contact with the Americans. We have sent them certain signals. They, apparently, will soon specify their approach," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"In general, this topic belongs to the terms of reference of the bilateral consultative commission, and in the near future the question of when the next session in this format will take place will probably be clarified," the deputy minister added.