Russia, US Discussed Future Treaty to Replace New START in Geneva - Ryabkov

Russia and the United States have raised the issue of a future agreement to replace the New START Treaty (the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms), but it was not the main topic on the agenda of the Geneva talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022)

"There was (not enough time) to discuss, for example, what will follow after the New START Treaty, which expires after four years, what issues should be worked out in this case, what specifically should be done by working groups created within the framework of the dialogue on strategic stability. All of this was touched upon today, but was by no means the main focus," Ryabkov said following the Geneva talks on security with the US.