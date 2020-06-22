Russia, US Discussed New START Prolongation at Consultations in Vienna - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Moscow and Washington, at strategic stability consultations in Vienna, discussed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Russian-US consultations on strategic stability in Vienna concluded earlier in the day.

The Russian delegation at the talks was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, and the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea. The consultations lasted about ten hours.

"In accordance with the instruction of the two countries' presidents, discussion of the prospects for arms control continued, including the issue of extending the New START and maintaining stability and predictability in the context of the termination of the INF Treaty, as well as a generally comprehensive dialogue on resolving international security problems," the ministry said.