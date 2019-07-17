UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Discusses In Detail Extension Of START Treaty At Geneva Consultations - Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:35 PM

Russia, US Discusses in Detail Extension of START Treaty at Geneva Consultations - Ryabkov

Russia and the United States thoroughly discussed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) during consultations on strategic stability in Geneva on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russia and the United States thoroughly discussed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) during consultations on strategic stability in Geneva on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We went to Geneva, having a clear instruction by the [Russian] leadership to thoroughly work on this topic, and it was done on all its aspects," Ryabkov told reporters after talks with US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan.

Ryabkov noted that the sides discussed, among other issues, the necessity "to decide in favor of extending the treaty without delay," provided that "the well-known very large and serious problem concerning the artificial exclusion by the Americans of a large number of their strategic carriers which have been declared re-equipped, is resolved."

Related Topics

Russia Geneva United States All

Recent Stories

'Eternal Chancellor' Merkel Turns 65 Amid Unconfir ..

20 seconds ago

Prime Minister urges traders, businessmen, industr ..

22 seconds ago

Russia Satisfied With US Determination to Continue ..

23 seconds ago

Public trust on police improving due to friendly c ..

28 seconds ago

Former Belgium manager Waseige dies at 79

5 minutes ago

UK Police Charge 7 Climate Activists at Concrete P ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.