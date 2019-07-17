Russia, US Discusses in Detail Extension of START Treaty at Geneva Consultations - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russia and the United States thoroughly discussed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) during consultations on strategic stability in Geneva on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We went to Geneva, having a clear instruction by the [Russian] leadership to thoroughly work on this topic, and it was done on all its aspects," Ryabkov told reporters after talks with US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan.

Ryabkov noted that the sides discussed, among other issues, the necessity "to decide in favor of extending the treaty without delay," provided that "the well-known very large and serious problem concerning the artificial exclusion by the Americans of a large number of their strategic carriers which have been declared re-equipped, is resolved."