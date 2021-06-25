Russia, US Discussing Inspections Under New START Deal - Russian Diplomat

Russia and the United States are engaged in active negotiations on the potential resumption of inspections within the extended New START nuclear arms reduction deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russia and the United States are engaged in active negotiations on the potential resumption of inspections within the extended New START nuclear arms reduction deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We started discussing this, and we are engaged in active effort," Ryabkov said.

The agreement is yet to be reached, since the coronavirus pandemic remains a problem.