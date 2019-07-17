UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Discussing Possibility Of Lavrov-Pompeo Meeting In Thailand - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Moscow and Washington are discussing the possibility of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Thailand on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministerial council meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

"A meeting is possible. Options on schedules are being discussed," Ryabkov told reporters.

