Russia, US Discussing Work of Embassies at Meeting in Istanbul - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Russia and the US are holding a meeting in Istanbul on Friday to discuss the work of diplomatic missions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Today in Istanbul, a meeting is being held ... these are periodically held events to discuss the so-called 'irritants' in bilateral relations ....

Reference to irritants means that they discuss the technique of how the diplomatic missions of Russia in the United States and the United States in Russia function," Ryabkov said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

At the same time, the meeting in Istanbul is not a signal that Russia resumes contacts with the US on major topics, the diplomat said, adding that this is a technical meeting.