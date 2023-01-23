UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Divided On How To Normalize Work Of Embassies - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Russia and the United States are united in the desire to normalize the work of their embassies, but have different visions of how to achieve this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

One of the tasks of the new US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, who will arrive in the coming days, will be the normalization and improvement of the conditions for the functioning of diplomatic institutions, the the diplomat said, citing US officials.

"In this regard, by the way, we agree with this formulation of the question. Another thing is that the paths to normalization and improvement of the conditions for the functioning of embassies do not always coincide, or rather, as a rule, do not coincide. There is a big difference between what we offer and the Americans (offer)," Ryabkov told reporters.

