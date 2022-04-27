Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed After Lengthy Negotiations - Moscow

(@iemziishan)

Moscow and Washington have exchanged Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year sentence in the United States, for former US Marine Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, following lengthy negotiations on Wednesday, the Russian foreign ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Moscow and Washington have exchanged Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year sentence in the United States, for former US Marine Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, following lengthy negotiations on Wednesday, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"As a result of a lengthy negotiation process, on April 27, 2022, US citizen Trevor ... Reed, previously convicted in Russia, was exchanged for Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a US court in 2010," the ministry told reporters.