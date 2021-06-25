UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Had First Contacts On International Cybersecurity - Ambassador

Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that Russia and the United States had had first contacts on international cybersecurity issues.

"Another problem is, of course, cybersecurity. We are concerned about the situation in this area. Our president has put forward a large program of restoration of contacts, a program of cooperation with the United States in the field of international cybersecurity. The first contacts have already taken place in this regard. But I think that it will take time to get some serious results," the ambassador told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Russia and the United States need to restore contacts at various levels, including through intelligence and in the format of "2+2" meetings of the foreign and defense ministers, Antonov said.

"Let's restore contacts between the intelligence services, let's resume contacts between the FSB and the FBI. But today, in my opinion, and the main thing ” for me, and what I aim my colleagues at is the resumption of dialogue mechanisms, contacts at various levels. I would be happy if we would soon hold such an event as the '2 + 2' format known to you, foreign ministers and defense ministers. I would really like our military to look at each other not through rifle scopes, but to sit down at the table and talk about how to stabilize the situation," he said.

