Russia, US Had First Contacts on International Cybersecurity Took Place - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that Russia and the United States had had first contacts on international cybersecurity issues.

"Another problem is, of course, cybersecurity. We are concerned about the situation in this area.

Our president has put forward a large program of restoration of contacts, a program of cooperation with the United States in the field of international cybersecurity. The first contacts have already taken place in this regard. But I think that it will take time to get some serious results," the ambassador told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.