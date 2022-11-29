UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Have 'Deep Disagreements' On Implementation Of New START - Russian Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russia did not see any will of the United States to move forward in solving problems on the topic of Washington's way of counting toward the aggregate limit provided for in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), this was one of the factors in the postponement of the Cairo consultations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik the meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the New START treaty in Cairo, scheduled for November 29 to December 6, will not take place, and will be postponed to a later date.

"We have repeatedly explained our position and the essence of our claims to Washington: against the background of deep disagreements ” not just in our priorities, but in our values also ” we did not see the slightest will from the American side to move further in this direction. Although we have made some progress earlier, we have made some progress in finding mutual understanding on the subject of counting (limits)," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat noted that the United States tried to focus on the topic of inspections, while for Moscow "the priority was and remains the solution of other issues, including issues related to the settlement of the treaty."

